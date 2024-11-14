Stars joyous as Eoghan McDermott reveals he’s set to become a dad

Eoghan McDermott is set to become a dad!

Congratulations are in order for Eoghan and his girlfriend Alessandra Heredia as they have announced the wonderful news that they are going to be welcoming their first child into the world together.

The former RTÉ presenter delighted pals and famous faces alike when he took to social media to share the news.

On Instagram, Eoghan posted a heartwarming video to his 77.8K followers in a joint post with his partner.

The clip shows a baby scan as well as snippets of the dad-to-be and Alessandra cradling her blossoming baby bump.

Later in the footage, which was set to a slower rendition of Blink-182 hit song All The Small Things, the pair could be seen telling loved ones the news of their pregnancy.

McDermott simply captioned the sweet post, “The next chapter”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Eoghan and Alessandra.

Former Love Island Australia star Grant Crapp penned “Congrats pal enjoy fatherhood mate! It’s the best experience life can give”.

“Huge congratulations to you both. Wonderful joyful news”, wrote Dancing With The Stars head judge Loraine Barry.

TV host Laura Whitmore also commented with a red heart emoji.

Eoghan is best known for The Voice of Ireland, Ireland's Junior Eurovision Song Contest and The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show.

After stepping away from hosting the morning radio show in 2021, Eoghan has kept most of his life private and hadn’t shared that he and Alessandra were in a relationship together publicly until their pregnancy announcement.

Congratulations again to Eoghan and Alessandra as they prepare to embark on this exciting new journey together.