Stars gush as Olivia Munn welcomes second baby after cancer battle

Olivia Munn is now a mum-of-two!

The Newsroom star has announced that she has welcomed her second child via surrogacy, alongside her husband, comedian John Mulaney.

The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl, alongside their two-year-old son Malcolm, whom Olivia gave birth to in November 2021.

News of the family’s new bundle of joy comes six months after Olivia announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Proud mum Olivia took to Instagram last night to share several snaps of herself and John cradling their daughter.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Olivia confirmed at the beginning of her caption, before going on to detail her surrogacy experience.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel,” she praised.

“Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true,” the 44-year-old continued.

“I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese,” Olivia concluded.

Following her sweet update, many stars have since been sending Olivia and John their well-wishes.

“What an angel!! So many congrats to you!!!” replied The Office star Mindy Kaling.

“Awww. It also means beautiful. And she is. Congratulations,” commented The Leftovers actor Justin Theroux.

“Incredible family,” added Mamma Mia! actress Amanda Seyfried.

On March 13, Olivia announced that she had been diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both of her breasts in April of last year.

After undergoing four surgeries, Olivia later began hormone suppression therapy in November, which subsequently put her into a medically induced menopause. The TV star has since confirmed that she is now cancer-free