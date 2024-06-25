Stars exclaim as The Office’s Mindy Kaling welcomes third child

Mindy Kaling has privately welcomed her third child!

Yesterday (June 24) marked The Office star’s 45th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion, Mindy chose to announce that she has secretly given birth to her third child.

Earlier this year, Mindy welcomed a baby girl named Anne, who now joins her six-year-old daughter Katherine and three-year-old son Spencer.

Four months after giving birth to Anne, the comedian and actress has now shared her baby joy with the world.

Last night, Mindy took to Instagram to share three snaps from her pregnancy journey – Katherine and Spencer bonding with their baby sister; Mindy’s blossoming baby bump; and her two children visiting her in hospital.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” the 45-year-old gushed.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,” she continued.

“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!” Mindy added.

Following her unexpected news, many of Mindy’s fellow famous faces have since been sending her their well-wishes.

“Awww congratulations Mindy!!! And happy happy birthday!” commented her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey.

“Oh my gosh, Mindy, I’m so happy for you!!” replied Queer Eye star Tan France.

“Beautifully said,” added Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon.

Mindy tends to keep her family life away from the spotlight, as she has welcomed all three of her children privately.

Speaking to Marie Claire in August 2022, Mindy confessed that in the future, if her children want to reveal more about their lives and their journey as a family, she would be happy to do so.

“I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it,” she explained.

“I'm the only parent my kids have…I think I err on the side of super cautious,” she added.