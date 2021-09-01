Stacy Solomon thinks her bump has ‘dropped’ – could baby be on the way?

Could Stacy Solomon’s baby be on the way soon? She seems to think it might!

She took to her Instagram stories to film her DIY makeover of her utility kitchen, but interrupted the photo updates to let fans know she think her baby girl may have ‘dropped’!

She posted a photo of her bump entitled ‘In other news…I feel like she’s really dropped recently, so I’m in panick [sic] nesting mode. I want to finish so many things and I also don’t want this pregnancy to be over’!

We know she’s not far off her due date, but it’s clear she wants another little while with her bump!

She posted an update for fans later on that day, writing that ‘hopefully she’s just resting in my vagina because it’s comfy, not because she wants to make an appearance any time soon!’

The ex X factor contestant took to her stories in June to share her baby news with fans, detailing the long and difficult journey that she and Joe Swash had undergone to get to this new member of their family.

She spoke on her story about she felt nervous talking about the pregnancy ‘for so many reasons’ and went on to show a picture of a negative pregnancy test.

‘For a really long time we've been trying for another pickle…It didn't work out and this was our news quite a few times…’

It is always so heart-breaking and brave when mums share their fertility journeys and Stacy (31) has always been open about her life with fans. Sharing this really personal news is so daunting but so worth it for the outpouring of love that comes with it.

Her next story read: ‘We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…’

Then the next picture featured Stacy holding Swash’s hand, captioned: ‘For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).

‘But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy.’

It was such lovely news, especially after hearing about the struggle that the pair have been through. And over the weekend Stacy took to Instagram with fiancé Joe Swash to reveal that they’re having a little girl!

‘Baby Girl! I can not believe I’m writing this…We are growing a little baby girl. To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and you’re [sic] little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side. I honestly have no words…Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one…We love you so so much already darling girl.’

We are so excited for them all and hope baby makes an appearance soon – but not too soon for Stacy!