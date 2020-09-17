Stacy Solomon gives her son’s £60 mud kitchen a crazy makeover

Loose Women presenter, Stacey Solomon is quite well known on social media for her 'tap-to'tidy' Instagram posts, her DIY crafts and her many creative ways of making snack time a bit of fun for her kids. Yesterday Stacey posted a series of clips showing us how she transformed a cheap mud kitchen which she bought for her son, Rex, and personalised it into a chic and stylish piece of play equipment, personalised and all.

Stacy started her videos by letting us know, "I bought this months ago, and I'm embarrassed to say that I've left it in the box. So today is the day I get this done." She then went on to explain, "I love mud kitchens! But the personalised ones can be quite expensive so I bought a plain one and I'm going to try and jazz it up myself," before revealing that she had bought this flatpacked play-piece back in June for only £59.

The mum-of-three then went on to show how she assembled the mud kitchen, saying, "that took longer than I imagined. I thoroughly enjoyed every second though, it's like doing a puzzle."

Photo: Instagram

After she had it all put together, she then made a start on personalising it. She started by spray painting some of the main bits white, and used her leftover blue paint which she already had, to give the mud kitchen some colour painting the knobs and legs. After that she took a few of her much-loved Fejkas (fake plants from IKEA), and took them out of their pots, so that they would fit into the mud kitchen pots.

Stacey then admitted, that "I would plant real but I'd be kidding myself that they'd live to see tomorrow." She then hung some measuring cups off of the knobs, because apparently they're her son, Rex's favourite thing to play with in the kitchen.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Last but not least, the finishing touch — she got a label from her sister to stick on the black board, which read, 'Rex's Mud Kitchen'.

Delighted with her work, Stacey showed off some before and after transformation photos, which really emphasied how much better the mud kitchen looks after a little bit of DIY customisation.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Stacy was so proud with herself and happy with the end result that she posted photo of her son, playing with the newly transformed mud kitchen, "Cooking up a storm. I just had to post this picture, it melts my heart…" the 30-year-old mum wrote. "We are still all sitting in the garden enjoying watching Rex play with his little mud kitchen. I’m so proud of it… I know I only painted it, added a few Fejkas and stuck bits to it and it’s not perfect but I really do love it… It just makes me feel like I was a part of creating something special, that the boys will really enjoy."

Always a fan of a good bargain, Stacey went on to say, "Plus I saved loads by doing it that way which also brings me joy."

She added, "I’m just so glad I finally took this out of the box and put it up because watching all of the boys playing with it now is the best feeling in the world… "