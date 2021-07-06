Stacy Solomon and Joe Swash reveal the gender of their second child

We were so so happy to hear the news when Stacy Solomon announced last month that she was expecting and now she’s revealed her baby’s gender! The ex X factor contestant took to her stories in June to share her new with fans, detailing the long and difficult journey that she and Joe Swash had undergone to get to this new member of their family.

She spoke on her story about she felt nervous talking about the pregnancy ‘for so many reasons’ and went on to show a picture of a negative pregnancy test.

‘For a really long time we've been trying for another pickle…It didn't work out and this was our news quite a few times…’

It is always so heart-breaking and brave when mums share their fertility journeys and Stacy (31) has always been open about her life with fans. Sharing this really personal news is so daunting but so worth it for the outpouring of love that comes with it.

Her next story read: ‘We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…’

Then the next picture featured Stacy holding Swash’s hand, captioned: ‘For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).

‘But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy.’

It was such lovely news, especially after hearing about the struggle that the pair have been through. And over the weekend Stacy took to Instagram with fiancé Joe Swash to reveal that they’re having a little girl!

‘Baby Girl! I can not believe I’m writing this…We are growing a little baby girl. To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and you’re [sic] little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side. I honestly have no words…Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one…We love you so so much already darling girl.’

You can tell both parents are so excited by the news, and their boys, Harry, Zach, Leighton and Rex joined in with the pregnancy excitement in the pregnancy announcement post, placing their handprints along the bench with he ultrasound photo.

‘We are growing another pickle!’ Stacy announced last month in a post. ‘We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.’

The Loose Women presenter is determined to document her pregnancy journey this time as she was ‘so gutted when [she] had Rex early and didn’t document growing him’ which means much more baby content is on the way!

‘We didn’t think we would get to do it all again so I’m taking all the pictures I can,’ She posted alongside her adorable bump picture.

Stacy is already mum to Zachary (13), Leighton (9) and Rex (2), meaning that ‘pickle’ will be her fourth child. Joe is also father to son Harry, whose mother is Emma Sophocleous. The pair have decided to postpone their planned end of summer wedding in order to have their newest addition in the photos when they arrive. Stacy shared that her due date is towards the end of the year.

We are so excited for them all! And we’re looking forward to all the adorable pregnancy photos coming our way!