Stacey Solomon unveils insight into daughter Rose’s birthday surprise

Stacey Solomon is celebrating!

Tomorrow (October 4), the Sort Your Life Out presenter and her husband, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, will be celebrating their daughter Rose’s fourth birthday. Stacey will also be sharing her own birthday on the same day, as she turns 35.

The couple are also parents to little ones Rex (6), Rose (3), and Belle (2), as well as Stacey’s two older sons, Zachary (17) and Leighton (12), from previous relationships.

Ahead of Rose’s celebrations, Stacey chose to treat her followers to a first glimpse at her birthday preparations.

Credit: Stacey Solomon / Instagram

Last night, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to confirm that Rose’s fourth birthday is Harry Potter themed.

In a sweet video, Stacey revealed that she transformed the family’s dining room with Harry Potter decorations, including floating candlesticks and themed props, such as the Hogwarts sorting hat and a Harry Potter teddy.

“Rose’s birthday table, got all of the Harry Potter crafts back out. This makes me so happy!” the mother-of-five penned alongside the video.

In a later post, Stacey went on to confirm that she also baked Rose a Harry Potter cake for her fourth birthday.

The heartwarming video montage showcases the TV star smoothing pink buttercream onto the cake, before decorating it with themed stencils, featuring the Golden Snitch, chocolate frogs, and the Harry Potter logo.

In the caption of her post, Stacey went on to write: “I’m not a baker, clearly, but I know Rose will love this so much.”

She added: “Almost as much as I love the fact she wants a Harry Potter birthday. Proud of this one.”

Following her glimpses into Rose’s special day, many of Stacey’s followers have since been expressing their reactions.

“Is there anything you can't do! Take a bow,” one fan replied.

“Wow Stacey, absolutely amazing, well done,” another praised.

“This is soo good! I’m sure she will love it!” a third follower gushed.