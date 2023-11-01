Stacey Solomon unveils family costumes & reflects on new change

Stacey Solomon has revealed a big change to her Halloween traditions!

Each year, the Sort Your Life Out presenter is known for gathering herself, her husband Joe Swash, and her five children – Zachary (15), Leighton (11), Rex (4), Rose (2) and eight-month-old Belle – together for matching Halloween costumes.

However, Stacey has now revealed that, for yesterday’s spooky celebrations, there were a few changes.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, the 34-year-old delighted her 5.8M followers by unveiling this year’s family portrait for Halloween. Through an abundance of photos, Stacey revealed that herself and Joe, as well as the couple’s three young children, dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz.

In the caption of her post, the former X Factor star went on to emotionally explain the absence of Zachary and Leighton.

“Lots of love from Dorothy, Glinda, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man & The Cowardly Lion. Missing the big boys this year but they’ve out grown the family costume,” she detailed.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“Devastated, but grateful I hopefully have many more years with the little ones,” she continued.

The mum-of-five then went on to reflect on how her little ones have taken to their adorable costumes.

“Rose is OBSESSED with her new shoes, I have a feeling they’ll be her school shoes from this day forward & Rex is axing down our trees as I write this,” Stacey teased, before sweetly concluding: “Happy Halloween everyone.”

In the comments section of her post, Stacey later revealed the costumes she had originally planned for her two eldest sons.

“For everyone asking… Zach was going to be a flying monkey and Leighton was Elphaba,” she penned.

Many of her fans have also taken to her comments section to express their thoughts on the Solomon-Swash family’s costumes.

“Oh Rose you are the most beautiful Dorothy I’ve ever seen. Great family pics Stace,” one follower gushed.

“I love how you do this every year! Your kids will always remember these memories x,” another added.