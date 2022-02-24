Stacey Solomon to co-present Bake Off: The Professionals this year

Stacey Solomon has just announced her next TV role and Bake Off fans are going to be absolutely thrilled!

Stacey’s devoted Instagram followers will know that the mum-of-four has been unusually absent on social media these last few weeks, because she’s been away filming for a new job which she hasn’t been able to tell us about — until now!

It’s finally been revealed that Stacey will be co-presenting this year’s series of Bake Off: The Professionals, alongside Bake Off alum Liam Charles. Stacey will be taking over from former presenter, comedian Tom Allen, who won’t be taking part this season.

In a statement released by Channel Four, they said, “Choux la la! We're chuffed to announce that @StaceySolomon will be joining @LiamCBakes, @BenoitBlin_MCA and @Cherish_Finden for the next series of Bake Off: The Professionals. Welcome to the petit fours-ome, Stacey! #GBBO”.

Sharing the exciting news this afternoon on her Instagram Stories, Stacey said, “The reason why I’ve been going off and filming every few weeks is because I’m going to be presenting Bake Off: The Professionals this year!”

“I was so excited when they asked me and we’ve filmed a couple of episodes and it’s just been so much fun. Everyone’s so lovely and I basically just count them in and say ‘ready, steady, go,” and then I just eat cake all day!”

“It’s such a cool job, I love it so much! I can’t wait to film the rest of it and I can’t wait for you to see it.

Stacey will have some big shoes to fill, with Tom being a beloved member of the Bake Off family. Referencing her predecessor, Stacey said, “I honestly couldn’t believe they even asked me. I was so nervous to follow Tom’s footsteps but he’s been so kind and helpful.”

While we currently don’t have a release date for the upcoming seventh series of Bake Off: The Professionals, judging by previous years, we can expect it to air sometime around late April/early May.