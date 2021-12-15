Stacey Solomon shows off Christmas decorations in new country home

Mum-of-four Stacey Solomon is living her best life at the moment. Just two months ago she welcomed the birth of her darling daughter, Rose, and now she and her lovely little family are about to celebrate their first Christmas together in their new country manor.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, 32-year-old Stacey shared a series of stunning snaps, with all of her children looking adorably festive underneath their newly decorated Christmas tree.

“Christmas At Pickle Cottage,” Stacey excited wrote in the caption, explaining, “Rose was exhausted (for the first time in 3 days bless her) the boys were cracking up at Joe's massively long pyjamas and I clearly am not a good real tree decorator. But they’re all I need underneath my gappy tree.”

“Cheese fest I know but there’s nothing I love more than their smiley faces and matching pjs,” the Loose Women panellist continued. ”Joe doesn’t love the pjs as much as me but he goes with it G-d love him and I’m grateful.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Stacey took her 4.9M followers along as she and her family picked out a real Christmas tree for the first time. However, it appears Stacey wasn’t quite prepared for the next part of the festive process.

“It’s taken me three days to decorate this tree even though it looks like it took about three minutes, but I love it so much. Our first picked tree, for our first Christmas at pickle cottage and our first Christmas with our beautiful daughter. Wishing you lots of love & hope From our family to yours,” she lovingly concluded.

In these gorgeous snaps, Stacey, Joe, their two dogs and Stacey’s four children, Zach, Leighton, Rex and Rose are all posing underneath their cute little Christmas tree, all wearing matching green velvet pyjamas with their names embroidered on.

The whole scene looks absolutely picture perfect!