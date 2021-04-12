Stacey Solomon shares plans to get married in her luscious new garden

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon is making serious progress when it comes to planning her summer wedding to I’m A Celeb’s Joe Swash.

In a very emotional update over the weekend, Stacey confirmed that she’s going to be able to get married in her dream venue — her luscious new garden at the house which she and Joe recently moved into.

“So after lots of thinking, wondering, phone calls and then crazy rearranging we were so excited to hear tonight that we can definitely have our wedding ceremony at home,” the mum-of-three announced, alongside a sweet clip showing off the ‘Woodland Walk’ section of her garden, which Stacey has previously said would be perfect as a wedding aisle.

Continuing, Stacey said, “We are having a little ready minute walking around the garden with the boys thinking where things might be.”

“We are thinking of walking down ‘woodland walk’ for our vows and then a reception in this old barn. I honestly can not wait to hear your advice, your wedding stories and share this whole adventure with you all,” Stacey lovingly added.

Stacey has previously talked about the special role her three sons, 12-year-old Zachary, eight-year-old Leighton and nearly two-year-old Rex, will play in her wedding ceremony, along with Joe’s 13-year-old son Harry.

“We've got four boys and they will all just be our page boys. We didn't want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad,” Stacey said in an interview with Hello Magazine.

Let’s not forget Stacey and Joe’s adorable dogs who are also going to be suited and booted for the occasion, as Stacey exclaimed, “Our dogs Theo and Peanut will of course also be involved! They're getting suits made and they'll have bow ties.”

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2016, after having met on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Stacey then welcomed the birth of the couple’s first child together in May 2019, a bouncing baby boy they sweetly named Rex.

On Christmas Eve last last year, Stacey announced the wonderful news that Joe had finally popped the question, and the two were engaged to be married.