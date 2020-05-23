Stacey Solomon shares sweet photos from Rex’s first birthday

Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest photos from Rex's birthday party. Her youngest son celebrated his first birthday today and we just can't get enough of the heartwarming photos.

The smile on his face is just too cute for words.

The doting mum shared a touching note alongside the photos of her baby boy, "Happy Birthday Pickle. One whole year of our little pickle. How has the time passed by so quickly? How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul?

"Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us & so many and how loved you are. You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and It feels like you’ve always been here. Thank you for this wonderful year. For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile EVERY day no matter what is happening in the world. We love you so much with all of our hearts and souls.

"Rex Toby Francis Swash, our love, our light, our pickle. P.S All of Your birthday messages, stories & posts are overwhelmingly beautiful I’ve just sat down to read them and I can’t stop crying. Thank you. I honestly Love you all to the moon and stars and back again," she continued.

Happy birthday to little Rex!