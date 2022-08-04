Stacey Solomon shares ‘magical’ clip from first dance with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash tied the knot last month at their Essex home, Pickle Cottage, surrounded by friends and family.

Stacey has slowly been posting stunning photos from their big day and has now shared a video of their first dance, which was to the song My Love is Your Love by Whitney Houston.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram to reveal the special moment that the newlyweds danced tearfully in each other's arms, recorded by videographer Galaxy Videos.

The emotional video shows Stacey and Joe dancing together with tears in their eyes, while sparklers held by wedding guests lit up the background of the clip.

Joe can be seen saying, “I love you so much”, to his wife before he starts singing along to the song, performed live by Kara Marni.

Stacey captioned the post, “Our First Dance. I’m so lucky to have you by my side. Today, Tomorrow, Forever”.

“We got to see some of our videos today and it was magical. It’s so nice to have had time to remember our wedding in our heads and tell each other our different memories & favourite moments”.

She continued, “Then to see it all on video was just the most special feeling ever. Hope this makes your heart happy the way it did us. Joe speaking to me in the middle is my favourite bit”.

“My sister found the singer who sung the version of this song that I am obsessed with and she booked her to sing us our first dance as a surprise. It was even more incredible live and I cried as soon as I saw it was her @karamarni”.

The 32-year-old also shared where she got her wedding dress from. “The dress is from @veronabridalni a small Irish boutique run by the kindest most incredible women who just made all of my dress dreams come true”.

Pals of the couple rushed to the comments to compliment the couple on the special moment captured in the video.

Owner of In The Style, Adam Frisby, wrote, “Ok I’m not crying I promise”.

“I can’t. This moment was just everything and more. So precious so pure and just so bloody perfect. I love you both mr & mrs xxxxx”, penned Stacey’s bestie Mrs. Hinch.

Comedian Keith Lemon added, “Big congratulations to ya both x”.