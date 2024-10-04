Stacey Solomon shares glimpse into joint birthday with daughter Rose

Stacey Solomon is celebrating!

Today (October 4) is the Sort Your Life Out presenter’s 35th birthday. However, Stacey is also sharing her birthday with her daughter Rose, as her little girl is turning 3 today.

In honour of their joint birthday, Stacey has been sharing glimpses into her family’s celebrations.

Earlier today, the former X Factor star took to her Instagram stories to post a beautiful snap of Rose sitting beside her main present – a pink toy piano, which Stacey refurbished for her.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Rose’s other presents were themed with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, as the youngster was treated to balloons, flowers and a giant Stitch teddy.

“My beautiful Rose is 3, I honestly can’t believe it. She was SO SO happy this morning,” Stacey penned.

“We got a full concert this morning before nursery,” she teased alongside clips of Rose playing the piano, adding: “She’s such a special girl, my little Beethoven.”

The mum-of-five also posted a snap of her own birthday cake – a heart-shaped cake with black frosting, and ‘Stacey 35’ iced on top.

“And happy birthday to me. The best birthday present I ever got & will ever get was my darling Rose. Every year my birthday is more special now than I could have ever dreamed,” she gushed.

Stacey’s emotional update comes as she recently showcased a video of her progress in refurbishing Rose’s toy piano.

Writing on Instagram last night, the TV star explained the reason why Rose chose the item as her perfect gift.

“Rose has been asking for a ‘mini piano’ for so long because she loves to try & learn on our big keyboard but says her fingers are too small. I love trying to make the things that she dreams up in her head,” Stacey detailed.

Many of Stacey’s 6M followers have since expressed their well-wishes for her joint birthday with Rose, with one commenting: “Hope you both have the best birthday – your gifts are made from your heart and with so much love.”

“Beautiful she’s going to love it! Wishing you both a very Happy Birthday,” another replied.