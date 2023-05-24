Stacey Solomon shares emotional message for son Rex’s big day

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional message for her son Rex as she celebrates him turning four years old.

Stacey revealed she was close to tears as she realised how much older her little boy was getting.

Taking to Instagram to share selfies of herself, her husband Joe and their son to her 5.6M Instagram followers, the 33-year-old penned a heartwarming tribute.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

She wrote, “4 whole years of you Rex. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PICKLE. Wow that has flown faster than we could have ever imagined”.

“I can not believe how big you’ve gotten especially in this last year. Next stop big school”.

“What a kind, happy, caring, special young man you’re growing up to be. Mummy & Daddy are so proud of you Rexy. Too the moon and back always!”.

Solomon added, “P.S if I see one more video of people telling me you only have little kids for four years I’m going to cry. It’s not true they’ll be your baby forever and you’re doing amazing”.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Many of the Loose Women panellist’s fans headed to the comments to wish Rex a happy birthday.

One fan wrote, "How are our babies starting school in September? I’m not ready for this! Rex, you gorgeous little pickle! You make my heart smile".

"Time goes soooo fast doesn’t it! Hope Rex has had a fab birthday!", penned a second fan.

A third added, "Happy birthday Rexy!!!! Wow, that’s really flown over, and what a gorgeous young man he is growing into – so grown up with his short hair too".

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

After Rex got home from school, Stacey revealed how his day was. As he held up a Spiderman birthday card and smiled from ear to ear, Stacey wrote, “Our little birthday boy is home from school & he’s telling us all about how his friends sang to him and he got a card from nursery”.

The mum-of-five also posted a collection of videos of Rex from him as a newborn to taking his first steps to playing outdoors.

Stacey told her followers, “I’m crying, we are all watching videos of Rex over the years and showing Rexy. These are his favourite ones”.

The Tap to Tidy author also shared a snap of her son looking up at the sky to see the moon and revealed the family enjoyed a takeaway for dinner as part of their birthday celebration.