Stacey Solomon reveals glimpse into birthday trip with daughter Rose

Stacey Solomon has revealed an adorable glimpse into how she spent her birthday weekend!

On Saturday (October 4), the Sort Your Life Out host celebrated her 36th birthday. Stacey also shared her birthday with her second youngest child Rose, who turned four on the same day.

Now, following an overnight mother-daughter stay in London with Rose, Stacey has shared a stunning glimpse into their joint celebrations.

Earlier today, Stacey took to Instagram and uploaded a video montage of her big day out in London with Rose, which featured shopping and a luxurious hotel stay.

“I can’t cope with this video. We decided to treat ourselves & have a day in London together for our birthday. It was THE BEST. Rose your happiness & joy fills my soul. And sharing a birthday with you is EVERYTHING. Thank you for the best day little one. Happy 4 years. To the moon & back,” Stacey penned in her caption, before going on her Instagram stories to share more details.

“We started at Hamleys… the staff were so LOVELY. They had no idea who I was, we hadn’t arranged to go in advance, they were this lovely & full of energy to EVERYONE which I loved,” the TV star praised.

“Then we went to Selfridges so Rose could see the Jellycat shop & she almost cried at the giant chip. Mummy also enjoyed browsing all the pretty stuff in here,” Stacey teased.

Posting a video from their room in the Shangri-La The Shard, Stacey wrote: “Then we went to our hotel… We stayed at The Shard, because it’s not far from us (had to get her to school this morning). I was SO impressed. The staff were LOVELY, the food was SO good & every window had the most INCREDIBLE view.”

Stacey concluded her recap by gushing: “Had the best birthday day out with my birthday twin. What a special day Rose, I love you so much it hurts.”