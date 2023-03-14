Stacey Solomon opens up about ‘failing’ motherhood doubts

Stacey Solomon has been getting candid about life as a mum.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter has recently welcomed a fifth addition into her family, a baby daughter named Belle.

Although Stacey generally has a gloriously positive attitude, the 33-year-old has opened up about her self-doubts as a mother.

Taking to Instagram last night, Stacey shared a collection of images from the previous day, including some mirror selfies with one-year-old Rose, three-year-old Rex and baby Belle as she feeds.

“Feeling like I smashed it today,” the mum-of-five wrote at the start of her lengthy caption. “Don’t mind if I sound big headed but I felt like a superhuman today.”

Stacey went on to explain that she has been struggling with motherhood recently. “For some reason lately I’ve found it easy to tell myself that I’m failing or doing a rubbish job & I never tell myself how well im doing,” she admitted. “Three 3 & under & two teenagers is wonderful but it’s not easy.”

The former X Factor star then detailed the small wins she achieved that day. “Joe did a night feed for me last night & then went to work So we did the school runs and then afterwards I managed to make it for the first time EVER to Rhyme time at the library with Rex, Rose & Belle,” she beamed.

“Spent some time with other mum’s & felt so nice to see Rex & Belle enjoying being out of the house,” Stacey continued. “Then we stayed out as long as we could, came home, played play dough shops, did tuna pasta dinner & this evening was swimming lesson for Rexy.”

At the end of her caption, Stacey gave an invaluable reminder to her 5.6M followers. “Sorry for the essay. but basically Just a little reminder that you’re doing amazing, even when you feel like you’re not. You’re so incredible don’t forget to tell yourself that sometimes,” she insisted.

Stacey welcomed baby Belle into the world last month, alongside her husband Joe Swash. The couple share youngsters Rose and Rex together, while Stacey is also a mum to teenage sons Zachary (14) and Leighton (10) from previous relationships.

Well done to Stacey for being so honest!