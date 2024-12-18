Stacey Solomon opens up about exciting new project

Stacey Solomon has been opening up about a new project she has been working on.

The Sort Your Life Out host has revealed to fans that she has been working behind-the-scenes on a secret project that she is ‘really excited about’.

Sharing an insight into the upcoming career move on social media, Stacey admitted, “if I don’t do this now, I won’t ever do it”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey announced that she is releasing her very own perfume.

The brand will be called Belle & Rose, after her two youngest daughters whom she shares with her husband Joe Swash.

Answering questions about the perfume in a Q&A from her 6M followers, the 35-year-old stated, “I’m so excited that you’re excited. First things first, yes it is a perfume. Just one, I’m launching just one perfume and the brand is going to be called Belle & Rose and I’m really, really excited about it”.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“I’m also super nervous about it because I’ve let go of a lot of things this year and moving into next year that are guaranteed income that I won’t have next year and none of this project is guaranteed to be successful in any way”.

“It feels like a massive risk and it’s scary but if I didn’t let go of it, then I wouldn’t have the space to be able to do this and if I don’t do this now, I won’t ever do it and I will really regret that and I don’t want to look back and have any regrets”.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for such a long time and I’ve just got to bite the bullet and take the risk”.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Sharing more information about the work that went into the perfume, Solomon explained, “I can’t wait for you to smell it. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved. I’m bringing out one fragrance to start with and I’ve been researching and working so hard on it”.

“My dream has always been to get the same quality ingredients, the same level of fragrance oil, the same quality of packaging, everything but reduce the profit margin dramatically so that it’s actually accessible”.

Stacey went on to answer another question from her Q&A to reveal, “When I say I have been through hundreds of scents I’m not exaggerating. Two of the ingredients in the final formula are… Tuberose & Amber”.