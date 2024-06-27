Stacey Solomon gets teary as son Zachary achieves huge milestone

Stacey Solomon has been getting emotional over her oldest child!

Stacey is a mum to her 16-year-old son Zachary, with her fans first being introduced to him in 2009 when she competed on The X Factor.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter is also a mum to 12-year-old Leighton, and has gone on to welcome five-year-old Rex, two-year-old Rose and one-year-old Belle with her husband Joe Swash.

After Zachary turned 16 earlier this year, proud mum Stacey has now revealed that he recently surpassed several other huge milestones.

Last night, the mum-of-five took to Instagram to post numerous stunning photos of herself, Joe and Zachary, as her son was about to head off to his first – and last – school prom.

“My baby just went to prom. I don’t think I’ve ever felt this way,” Stacey gushed, before going on to explain Zachary’s current future plans.

“My Zachary, has finished his GCSEs, left school, started his first job and is off to his prom,” she detailed.

"Zach you are the best thing that ever happened to me. We’ve grown up together. I just can not believe how that time has flown by. Go and have the best night ever. You deserve it my darling,” the 34-year-old praised.

“I’ll be on stand by for the after party pick up,” Stacey teased, concluding: “To the moon and back Zachary.”

Following her tearful tribute, many of Stacey’s 5.9M followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes to Zachary.

“They grow up before we know it and become our best friends! This is beautiful x,” one fan responded.

“Gorgeous photos. Hard to believe he was that baby we all saw on X Factor all those years ago. You must be such a proud mama xx,” another replied.

“Awww gorgeous photos, hope Zach has the best night,” a third fan added.