Stacey Solomon details how she is finding life as a mum-of-five

Stacey Solomon has been opening up about life as a mum-of-five!

The Sort Your Life Out presenter recently welcomed her fifth child, baby daughter Belle, in February. Now, Stacey has been sharing the realities of her busy household!

Earlier this morning, the 33-year-old asked her 5.6M Instagram followers to submit questions for a Q&A. A few hours later, Stacey began her answering session with a video.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“The nap gods have shone down upon me, so I thought I’d start answering the Q&A,” she giggled, panning the camera to show a snoozing one-year-old Rose and baby Belle.

The former X Factor star then went on to respond to a fan query about how she has been finding life with five children.

“This is one of the most asked questions! It’s been incredible, like so amazing. I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to say I’m a mum-of-five,” she gushed.

“While I have been on maternity leave, it’s been so lovely to just be around them the whole time and give them all my attention,” she continued.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Stacey then went on to explain that tomorrow marks a significant day since giving birth to Belle. “I go back to filming away starting from tomorrow, so I know that’s going to be really hard and I feel a bit emotional about it,” she admitted, adding that it’s “a weird mix of feelings.”

The TV presenter further joked that life with young kids is intense. “I’ll be 100% honest – 3, 1 and 0 is full on!” she teased.

“It’s really hard, but at the same time, I love that they’re growing up together,” Stacey added.

In a later question, Stacey addressed a worry from a fellow mum about the speed at which children start talking.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“Yes, Rose is slightly advanced in her speech, but I’ll tell you what, the only reason for that is she’s got older siblings and five of them, bless her!” she exclaimed.

“If she wants anything from them or wants to communicate in any way, she has got to learn really quickly how to speak, because they’re not going to talk baby or understand her when she’s not making sense,” Stacey concluded, referring to it as Rose’s “survival mechanism.”

We love hearing about the Solomon-Swash household!