Stacey Solomon breaks silence after losing two categories at NTAs

Stacey Solomon has penned an emotional reflection on her NTAs losses.

On Wednesday (September 10), the TV presenter attended the National Television Awards in London with her husband, Joe Swash and their little ones – Rex (6), Rose (3), Belle (2), and Stacey’s sons Zachary (17) and Leighton (12).

Stacey was nominated in multiple categories at this year’s awards show, including TV Presenter and Factual Entertainment for her two BBC shows – Stacey & Joe and Sort Your Life Out.

Stacey ended up losing the TV Presenter gong to former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, while Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm took home the Factual Entertainment award.

Now, following her losses, Stacey has broken her silence and opened up about her experience at the NTAs.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to upload a video montage of the Solomon-Swash family’s night out. The sweet clips showcase Stacey and Joe escorting their younger children around the O2 Arena, and also revealed Belle falling asleep in older brother Zachary’s arms at the end of the evening.

In the caption of her post, Stacey went on to detail how much it meant to her to attend the NTAs with her children for the first time.

“It’s never about the destination. It all about who you spend the journey with,” the former X Factor singer penned.

“We didn’t win any awards last night but it feels like we won. Not only did I get to be with my whole family last night but I also got to be with our WHOLE Sort Your Life Out team and [Stacey & Joe] team. My second family. To the moon and back families,” Stacey continued.

“Thank you to all of you who got us there & voted. We are forever grateful,” she gushed further.

Following Stacey’s update, many fans of the TV star have since been commenting their commiserations.

“How amazing all of you together enjoying this special memory,” one fan replied.

“Such beautiful memories, you all looked amazing,” another commented.

“So true! How cute of Zachary at the end. Memories to last a lifetime, which is worth more than a trophy,” a third fan agreed.