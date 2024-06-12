St. Tropez Travel Kits will give you glowy skin in time for summer

With summer right around the corner, there’s nothing we want more than a gorgeous golden tan over the coming months, and luckily, we know St. Tropez can give us just that!

The new St. Tropez Mini Travel Kits aren’t only perfect to use at home when we’re longing for sunny days, but due to their compact size, they’re ideal to pack away on holidays so you can save space in your suitcase and keep your tan topped up with a trusted brand when catching some rays abroad.

With four kits to choose from, you’ll find the perfect set to match your needs, plus, each kit comes with a Luxe Velvet Applicator Mitt for a streak-free finish.

Whether you’re looking for a glowy base before jetting off on holiday or are at home and dreaming of days by the beach, these St. Tropez Mini Kits will give you a beautifully bronzed look every time. Find which of the fabulous kits suits you best below.

St. Tropez Classic Mini Kit – €15

The St. Tropez Classic Mini Kit will help you achieve a healthy, golden tan with its iconic glow on-the-go formula. This kit contains the award-winning Classic Bronzing Mousse in a travel-friendly 50ml size, as well as a Luxe Velvet Applicator Mitt for a flawless finish. To use, simpy apply with the Luxe Velvet Applicator Mitt to seamlessly blend for a streak-free, flawless finish. Make sure to rinse off after 4-8 hours for a natural golden tan that lasts up to 10 days with an even fade.

St. Tropez Express Mini Kit – €15

The St. Tropez Express Mini Kit is a best-seller for a reason! It gives you a customisable glow on-the-go tan and provides a sun kissed glow in just 1 hour. This kit contains the award-winning Express Bronzing Mousse in a travel- friendly 50ml size and a Luxe Velvet Applicator for a streak-free, flawless finish. The formula has an advanced 3-in-1 technology that gives you the perfect glow in just 1 hour – perfect for any last minute plan this summer!

St. Tropez Luxe Mini Kit – €22

If you’re looking for an iconic St.Tropez glow on-the-go with an ultra hydrating formula, this St. Tropez Luxe Mini Kit is ideal for you. The kit contains the Whipped Crème Mousse in a travel-friendly 50ml size and a Luxe Velvet Applicator for a streak-free, flawless finish. It also contains the skincare supercharged 5ml Luxe Tan Tonic Drops to provide deep moisture and a radiant glow to your skin.

St. Tropez Purity Mini Kit – €18

With the St. Tropez Purity Mini Kit, you’ll receive a flawless and natural-looking head-to-toe glow in just one application. This kit includes the tropically scented Purity Bronzing Water Mousse in a travel-friendly 50ml size and the 14ml Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist to give your face an extra bronzed boost. The kit also contains a Luxe Velvet Applicator for a streak-free, flawless finish. You’ll notice a natural, medium golden tan that develops in 4-8 hours and lasts for days after just one application of these face and body tanning waters.

Available in McCabes Pharmacy, CH Tralee, Dunnes Stores, Hennessys Hair & Beauty, Shaws Department Stores and Daisybelle.ie