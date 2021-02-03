St. Tropez hire Ashley Graham as their new global brand ambassador

Good news ladies — it’s just been revealed that one of our favourite fake tan brands, St. Tropez has appointed supermodel, entrepreneur and body positive activist Ashley Graham as their new global brand ambassador.

We can’t even begin to express how delighted we are that St. Tropez have chosen a woman who represents such a large portion of society, a group who are rarely seen in the media as their global brand ambassador, the leading lady who will lend her influential voice to their exciting new campaign.

In her new role, the global beauty icon will headline their motivational You Set the Tone campaign. The bold campaign encourages everyone to feel good, embrace their individuality and glow with confidence — we love it already!

Speaking about her new role, Ashley said, “I’m so excited to be working with St.Tropez as the new face of their iconic brand. St.Tropez has always been my trusted go-to for a healthy, natural-looking tan, and I love that the products make it easy and quick to have a natural looking glow year round.”

“But for me, it’s not just about glowing skin – having a golden glow on the outside also gives me confidence on the inside. I feel like I can take on the world with a tan! I couldn’t be more proud to partner with St.Tropez to kick off a brighter tone for 2021,” she exclaimed.

With iconic status across the tanning and skincare category, St.Tropez continuously brings new, innovative, easy to use formats that makes it quicker and easier for you to get a sunkissed glow at home, without the harmful effects of UV rays. Combining the best in tanning technology and superior skincare ingredients, they are the trusted go-to for a hydrated, longer lasting and natural glow that adapts to your skin tone.

St.Tropez offers a range of products and finishes that suit every skin tone, skin type, beauty regime or lifestyle to allow everyone across the globe to glow with confidence… because after all tanning isn’t just how it makes you look, it’s how it makes you feel.