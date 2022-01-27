Spring has almost sprung and so has our Spring 2022 reading list!

One thing we always look forward to when a new season is around the corner is the new books that come out with the new publishing quarter, and this year we have an absolute bumper crop!

Thrillers, historical fiction, heart-breaking romance – 2022 is set to be an amazing year of reading! Check out our top selections for your Spring 2022 bookshelf!

‘Four Treasures of the Sky’ by Jenny Tinghui Zhang (Flatiron Books)

Looking for a gripping and propulsive historical read? Jenny Tinghui Zhang’s literary tour de force is a debut you absolutely have to get your hands on!

Daiyu never wanted to be like the tragic heroine for whom she was named, revered for her beauty and cursed with heartbreak. But when she is kidnapped and smuggled across an ocean from China to America, Daiyu must relinquish the home and future she imagined for herself.

Over the years that follow, she is forced to keep reinventing herself to survive. From a calligraphy school to a San Francisco brothel, to a shop tucked into the Idaho mountains, we follow Daiyu on a desperate quest to outrun the tragedy that chases her. As anti-Chinese sentiment sweeps across the country in a wave of unimaginable violence, Daiyu must draw on each of the selves she has been—including the ones she most wants to leave behind—in order to finally claim her own name and story…

Preorder here.

‘The Letter Home’ by Rachael English (Hachette)

Cosy comfort reads are an absolute must this season and no one will e providing more family drama and heartwarming storytelling than Rachael English and her latest novel ‘The Letter Home’!

In 2019 Dublin Jessie Daly loses her job, her flat and her relationship, and must travel home to Ireland's west coast and helps an old friend researching what happened in the area during the 1840s Famine. They are drawn into the remarkable story of a brave young mother called Bridget Moloney, and Jessie becomes determined to find out what happened to Bridget and her daughter, Norah.

Meanwhile on the other side of the Atlantic, Kaitlin Wilson is researching her family tree. She knows her ancestors left Ireland for Boston in the 19th century, but everything else is a mystery. Kaitlin’s research forces her to confront uncomfortable truths about herself and her family and also uncover a heart-breaking connection to a young woman in the west of Ireland…

Preorder here.

‘Anything Could Happen’ by Lucy Diamond (Quercus)

Rom coms are being reinvented with an uplifting twist in this mother-daughter adventure that’s all about taking chances and the connections we make in life. Described as warm, wise and funny, this book about second chances is the perfect wholesome read for this spring!

For Lara and her daughter Eliza, it has always been just the two of them. But when Eliza turns eighteen and wants to connect with her father, Lara is forced to admit a secret that she has been keeping from her daughter her whole life.

Their journey to the truth will take them on a road trip across England and eventually to New York, where it all began. Dreams might have been broken and opportunities missed, but there are still surprises in store…

Buy here.

‘Breaking Point’ Edel Coffey (Sphere)

Tipped already to be one of the biggest bestsellers of the year, Coffey’s ‘Breaking Point’ is a heart-in-your-mouth read, perfect for anyone looking for a gripping and breathless read!

Susannah has two beautiful daughters, a high-flying medical career, a successful husband, and an enviable life. Her hair is glossy, her clothes are expensive; she truly has it all. But when – on the hottest day of the year – her strict morning routine is disrupted, Susannah finds herself running on autopilot. It is hours before she realises she has made a devastating mistake. Her baby, Louise, is still in the backseat of the car and it is too late to save her.

As the press closes in around her, Susannah is put on trial for negligence. It is plain to see that this is not a trial, it's a witch hunt. But what will the court say?

Buy here.

‘My Heart Went Walking’ by Sally Hanan (Fire Drinkers Publishing)

Heartbreak, sisterhood and secrets – Sally Hanan’s novel set in 80s Ireland will transport you to another time and place when a woman’s decisions were often made for her.

Kept apart by their love for one man, two sisters embark on their own paths towards survival, love, and understanding, until they finally meet again in the worst of circumstances. Úna flees to the bustle of Dublin to hide from her sins while her sister spends years awaiting her return. But Úna returns with a harrowing secret that just might break them all…

Preorder here.

‘Notes on an Execution’ by Danya Kukafka (Hachette)

Ansel Packer is scheduled to die in twelve hours. He knows what he’s done, and now awaits execution, the same chilling fate he forced on those girls, years ago. But Ansel doesn’t want to die; he wants to be celebrated, understood. He hoped it wouldn’t end like this, not for him.

Through a kaleidoscope of women—a mother, a sister, a homicide detective—we learn the story of Ansel’s life. We meet his mother, Lavender, a seventeen-year-old girl pushed to desperation; Hazel, twin sister to Ansel’s wife, inseparable since birth, forced to watch helplessly as her sister’s relationship threatens to devour them all.

As the clock ticks down, these three women sift through the choices that culminate in tragedy, exploring the rippling fissures that such destruction inevitably leaves in its wake.

Preorder here.

‘The Maid’ by Nita Prose (Harper Collins)

Another book that is making major waves right now, Prose’s maid is going to have you gripped from the word go with its claustrophobic and fascinating 'whodunnit' mystery.

Molly Gray is not like everyone else. She struggles with social skills and misreads the intentions of others. Her gran used to interpret the world for her, codifying it into simple rules that Molly could live by.

Since Gran died a few months ago, twenty-five-year-old Molly has been navigating life’s complexities all by herself. No matter—she throws herself with gusto into her work as a hotel maid. Her unique character, along with her obsessive love of cleaning and proper etiquette, make her an ideal fit for the job.

But Molly’s orderly life is upended the day she enters the suite of the infamous and wealthy Charles Black, only to find it in a state of disarray and Mr. Black himself dead in his bed. Before she knows what’s happening, Molly’s unusual demeanour has the police targeting her as their lead suspect. She quickly finds herself caught in a web of deception, one she has no idea how to untangle…

Buy here.

‘The No-Show’ by Beth O'Leary (Hachette)

Beth O’Leary always delivers with sweet and heartfelt stories, riddled with angst, emotion and clever scenarios – so we can’t wait to read her latest!

8.52. Siobhan's been looking forward to her Valentine’s breakfast date with Joseph. She was surprised when he suggested it – she normally sees him late at night in her hotel room… so where is he?

14.43. Miranda's hoping that a Valentine's Day lunch with Carter will be the perfect way to celebrate her new job. It's a fresh start and a sign that her grown-up life is finally falling into place: she's been dating Carter for five months now and things are getting serious. But why hasn't he shown up?

18.30. Joseph Carter agreed to be Jane's fake boyfriend at a colleague's engagement party. They've not known each other long but their friendship is fast becoming the brightest part of her new life in Winchester. Joseph promised to save Jane tonight. But he's not here…

Meet Joseph Carter. That is, if you can find him…

Preorder here.

‘The Diamond Eye’ by Kate Quinn (Harper Collins)

We adore a good historical fiction and Kate Quinn more than delivered with ‘The Rose Code’ last year – so we’re buzzing to read her latest WW2 novel – this time set in Kiev.

In the snowbound city of Kiev, wry and bookish history student Mila Pavlichenko organises her life around her library job and her young son–but Hitler's invasion of Russia sends her on a different path. Given a rifle and sent to join the fight, Mila must forge herself from studious girl to deadly sniper–a lethal hunter of Nazis known as Lady Death. Her three hundredth kill makes her a national heroine, and Mila finds herself sent to America on a goodwill tour.

Still reeling from war wounds and devastated by loss, Mila finds herself isolated and lonely in the glittering world of Washington, DC – until unexpected friendships offer the possibility of happiness. But when an old enemy from Mila's past joins forces with a deadly new foe lurking in the shadows, Lady Death finds herself battling her own demons and enemy bullets in the deadliest duel of her life.

Preorder here.