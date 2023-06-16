Spotify ends contract with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended their relationship with Spotify.

Towards the end of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex struck up a deal with the streaming service giant, under the name of their Archwell Audio podcast company.

The Spotify agreement was reported to be worth an estimated $20 million.

At the time, the business deal came just a few months after the couple left their royal life behind in the UK and moved permanently to California.

Credit: Netflix

Now, almost three years on from joining forces, the two parties have decided to part ways.

In a joint statement released earlier today, the royal couple and the audio company expressed that they would no longer be working together.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together,” they said in a statement.

It is not yet known why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ended their contract with Spotify.

Credit: Spotify

The news comes after Meghan launched her own podcast with Spotify, titled Archetypes.

The series launched in August of last year and consisted of 12 episodes, during which Meghan and her guests would “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

The Duchess hosted a variety of guests on Archetypes, including the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, model Paris Hilton, The Office star Mindy Kaling and tennis champion Serena Williams.

Credit: Netflix

The couple have also embarked on other media ventures since their departure from being working royals, including their Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary series and Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.

It is not yet known what the pair’s next business venture will be. Prince Harry and Meghan continue to live in California, where they are raising their four-year-old son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet, who turned two earlier this month.