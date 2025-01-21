Spice Girls stars celebrate Emma Bunton’s birthday with cute posts

It’s Emma Bunton’s birthday!

The Spice Girls hitmaker is marking her 49th birthday today.

In honour of the special occasion, Emma’s fellow Spice Girls stars have been taking the opportunity to celebrate her!

Melanie C, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Victoria Beckham and Melanie B have each taken to their personal Instagram accounts to send their own birthday wishes to their bandmate.

Mel C uploaded a video montage of many moments that she has shared with Emma so far, including the duo performing on stage, shooting music videos and attending parties together.

“Happy Birthday to my darling @emmaleebunton hope you have the most beautiful day and a year full of wonderful opportunities, especially some we can share! Love you to pieces,” the 51-year-old gushed in her caption.

On social media, Geri marked Emma’s birthday with two photos of the pair attending press events.

“Happy birthday @emmaleebunton wishing you so much love and joy!” the 52-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, Mel B decided to post three images of herself with Emma, laughing together backstage.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY BUNTONNNN we always have most fun when we’re together luv youuu @emmaleebunton,” the 49-year-old exclaimed.

Lastly, on her Instagram stories, Victoria chose to share a black-and-white throwback of herself carrying Emma on her back.

“Happy birthday @emmaleebunton!!! Kisses xxx,” the 50-year-old penned sweetly.

Following the band's birthday declarations for Emma, many Spice Girls fans have also been taking to Instagram to express their own well-wishes for Baby Spice.

Credit: Victoria Beckham / Instagram

“Happy birthday Emma we love you,” one fan wrote.

“Ugh this is adorable happy birthday baby spice,” another added.

The Spice Girls have not performed on stage as a fivesome since 2012, with their surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

Last year marked the band’s 30th anniversary, but Mel C admitted that the stars have no immediate plans to reunite, telling The Sun in February: “I'd love to get back on stage with the girls but everybody wants to do something a little bit different or in a different way, so it's just trying to get everyone on the same page at the same time.”