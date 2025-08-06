Spice Girls share sweet throwbacks for Geri Halliwell Horner’s birthday

It’s Geri Halliwell Horner’s birthday!

Today (August 6), the Spice Girls singer – otherwise known as ‘Ginger Spice’ – is celebrating her 53rd birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Geri’s Spice Girls bandmates – Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm – have all shared heartwarming tributes to her.

On her Instagram feed, Emma uploaded three photos of the duo together, including a snap from Geri’s wedding day in 2015.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend @gerihalliwellhorner!” the 49-year-old exclaimed in her caption.

“Love you to bits. Have the most gorgeous day,” Emma added.

On her Instagram stories, Victoria revealed a throwback photo of herself, Geri and ‘Baby Spice’ Emma.

“Happy birthday @gerihalliwellhorner!! Kisses xx,” the 51-year-old gushed.

Meanwhile, Mel C featured a mixture of throwback and recent photos in her Instagram tribute, including one of the Spice Girls on a tour bus.

“Happy Birthday darling @gerihalliwellhorner, our Ginger Spice,” the 51-year-old penned.

“Have an amazing day, love you to pieces,” Mel C wrote.

Lastly, Mel B chose to post an old snap on her Instagram stories, showcasing the duo together.

“Happy birthday ginge!” the 50-year-old exclaimed.

Geri’s birthday comes just one month after Mel B tied the knot in London.

On July 5, Mel B married her partner of seven years, Rory McPhee, in a stunning ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral. To the disappointment of many Spice Girls fans, Emma Bunton was the only bandmate in attendance.

Writing on Instagram after her nuptials, Mel B exclaimed: “Where do I even begin.. the most special day of my life! To be surrounded by so many friends and family and love all around words can’t describe this feeling. Thank you everyone for all the love I am so beyond grateful for all of you. Forever starts now.”

Earlier this month, Mel B and Rory celebrated their wedding for a second time, by hosting another lavish celebration in Marrakech.

“We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech,” Mel wrote earlier this week, adding: “We had the time of our lives!!"