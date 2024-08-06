Spice Girls mark Geri Halliwell-Horner’s birthday with cute messages

It’s Geri Halliwell-Horner’s birthday!

The Spice Girls hitmaker, who is also best known to fans as Ginger Spice, is celebrating her 52nd birthday today.

In honour of the big occasion, some of her Spice Girls bandmates have been taking to social media to share their love for Geri.

On her Instagram page, Emma Bunton chose to post four photos of the pair meeting up together in recent years.

“Sending my beautiful friend inside and out all the love on your birthday. @gerihalliwellhorner love you lots,” Emma gushed alongside the images.

Meanwhile, Melanie Chisholm also took to Instagram to unveil a throwback photo to their younger days together, as well as a snap of Mel C and Geri performing together on stage.

“Happiest of birthdays @gerihalliwellhorner have a brilliant day, hope we get a chance to celebrate together before too long. Love ya Ginge,” Mel C teased in her caption.

Following the girls’ sweet tributes, many Spice Girls fans have also been taking to their comment sections to express their own well-wishes.

“I love the Spice-Friendship in each of the girls birthday. It feels like a mini-reunion everytime,” one fan exclaimed.

“Love these photos. Happy birthday, Ginge!” another commented.

“We hope you are on stage together soon,” a third fan wished.

Rumours of an upcoming Spice Girls reunion have been rife in recent months, as the band is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. All five members of the Spice Girls have not performed together since their surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2021, Melanie C admitted that only four members of the Spice Girls were eager to do another tour.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria [Beckham]. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," she stated to People and Entertainment Tonight.

"In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage,” she added at the time.