Spencer Matthews marks wife Vogue Williams’ milestone with tribute

Vogue Williams has been celebrating!

Yesterday (October 2), the Irish model and podcaster marked her 40th birthday.

In honour of her special milestone, Vogue’s husband, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, has now taken the opportunity to pen a heartwarming tribute to her.

Last night, Spencer – who shares children Theodore (7), Gigi (5) and Otto (3) with Vogue – took to Instagram to upload five photos, captured during the family-of-five’s recent summer holiday to Spain.

“HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to my incredibly beautiful, funny, awesome, cool, talented, babe of a wife,” Spencer gushed at the beginning of his caption.

“People like you don’t come around often in life… I admire you in so many ways and you’re a remarkable mama to our children,” the 37-year-old continued.

“Personally, I love it when people tell me I’m punching, not only because that’s obviously the goal, but because it reminds me of how lucky I am to have you in my life because it’s true,” he praised.

Spencer concluded his adorable tribute by writing: “You’re a superstar and I LOVE YOU.”

Following his birthday message to Vogue, many of the couple’s fans have since been expressing their own well-wishes to the birthday girl.

“What a lovely post. Happy birthday Vogue,” one follower replied.

“Beautiful post! Happiest of Birthdays to the lovely Vogue,” another shared.

“What a gorgeous wife & momma… happy 40th lovely Vogue,” a third fan commented.

Vogue’s milestone day comes just a few months after she detailed the reason behind Spencer quitting their podcast.

In January, Spencer confirmed that he had chosen to leave their joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue. Vogue has since continued on with her sister, Amber Wilson, while Spencer has started his own podcast, Untapped.

Speaking to Heat Magazine in July, Vogue admitted that her husband of seven years lost interest in the podcast.

“I love working with Spen, but he genuinely didn’t really enjoy it towards the end. I think he loves doing what he’s doing so much now with Untapped. It’s right up his street. And I get to work with my sister now,” she detailed.

“If I wasn’t doing it at all, I think I’d miss it more. But we’re always looking at ways to work with each other because we really enjoy working together,” Vogue added.