Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing speak out about their fallout

Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing have shared an insight into their fallout.

Rumours of a rift between the Made In Chelsea duo first broke out two years ago, when Spencer was not invited to Jamie and Sophie Habboo’s wedding ceremony in London.

Spencer later did go on to attend Jamie and Sophie’s second, more lavish wedding in Spain one month later, in May 2023.

Now, after being estranged for the past two years, Spencer and Jamie have spoken out about their rift.

In an interview on Jamie’s Great Company podcast, Spencer recalled his hurt over not being invited to Jamie’s London wedding.

“Vogue [Williams] showed me a Daily Mail article that showed me your London wedding celebrations and loads of your friends there. We’d had a conversation that it’s not really a friends thing, it’s a family, small thing… And there were loads of friends there,” he began.

“I found it pretty confusing. I was pretty hurt by that. I remember thinking, ‘What have I done to annoy him?’ Vogue was just a bit like, ‘It’s pretty weird you wouldn’t be invited to that.’ I thought, it’s a real shame. At first, I brushed it off as it’s fine and it didn’t matter, but the more I thought about it, I thought it did matter,” the 37-year-old admitted, before Jamie gave his explanation.

“During the wedding, Soph was having a really tough time with anxiety, we were doing this [Nearlyweds] podcast with the wedding. She said before, ‘I just want to get married with my feet in the sand. I don’t want this Jamie, you want this,’” Jamie detailed.

“I was just thinking about her, and I had my stag do, and you didn’t want to come to the stag do. Which was fine, which I get. But for me, it was like, why wouldn’t you want to come to the stag do?” he argued.

“So when it came to the English wedding, I was like, this is hectic, this is a lot. It’s going to be complicated if I try to invite him, it’s going to be a small thing for lunch… Will he want to come and do that? In my head, I just thought, fine. It’s one thing less to think about,” the 36-year-old admitted.

Spencer replied: “For the record, I would have loved to have been there. I would have flown from anywhere.”

Explaining that he doesn’t like “the concept of stag dos” because of his relationship with alcohol, Spencer went on to state: “It’s a breakdown of communication. In retrospect, I should have come to your stag do for two nights and not drank.”

Jamie replied: “I was very selfish, focusing on my own emotions. I am sorry that happened. Even Sophie still today, is like, ‘It’s really bad what happened there.’"