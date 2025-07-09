Sophie Turner details parenting daughters after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner has shared a glimpse into the rules that she sets for her little ones.

The former Game of Thrones actress is a mother to two daughters – four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Delphine.

Sophie now co-parents her little ones with her ex-husband, singer and actor Joe Jonas, following the announcement of their split in 2023.

Now, almost one year on from the finalisation of her divorce last September, Sophie has given an insight into her parenting rules.

During an interview on the Dish from Waitrose podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the 29-year-old confirmed that she tries to keep up with quality family time at mealtimes.

“Once phones kind came to be around, phones were not allowed at the table. It was very much like sit down, have an hour of good talk with the family,” Sophie said, reflecting on her own childhood.

“I really enjoyed that and I've tried to keep that up. [sighs] I'm trying. You know, I've got a four and a two-year-old, so it's not as easy as sitting down,” she teased.

Sophie then went on to reveal that there is one sweet treat that is off limits to both of her daughters.

“I have, in my house, like little jars of proper food, like pasta and whatnot, and then right next to it is my jar of Milky Ways,” the TV star detailed.

“The kids will try and take one, but hands off. That's Mummy's,” Sophie joked further.

Sophie’s new insight comes just a few weeks after Joe broke his silence for the first time about their divorce.

Speaking to Jay Shetty during his 'Jay’s On Purpose Live Tour' in Hollywood, Florida last month, the 35-year-old praised Sophie as a mother.

“I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true,” he stated.

When asked if he would be happy for his daughters to follow in their parents’ footsteps and enter into showbusiness, Joe added: “We might want them to wait a little while.”