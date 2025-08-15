Sophie Turner admits why she has a joint birthday party for her daughters

Sophie Turner has admitted the reason why she only hosts one birthday party a year for both of her children.

The Game of Thrones actress shares two daughters – five-year-old Willa and three-year-old Delphine – with her ex-husband, Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas.

Now, as she continues to enjoy life with her little ones, Sophie has revealed the reason why she has a joint birthday party each year for both of her daughters.

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 29-year-old noted that Willa and Delphine’s birthdays take place 18 days apart.

"Listen, they're so young that it's one birthday for both. I mean, they know they have separate birthdays, but it's one party,” Sophie explained.

When asked how long she thinks she will be able to get away with her children having one birthday party, the mother-of-two teased: "I don't know. As long as I can. Otherwise, it gets a bit expensive!”

Sophie was married to her former husband Joe for four years, before they confirmed in September 2023 that they had filed for divorce.

The pair ended up in a lengthy custody battle for their two daughters, and their divorce did not end up being settled until September of last year.

In an interview with British Vogue in May 2024, Sophie described herself as being “the happiest I’ve been in a really long time”, and that her role as a mother encouraged her to persevere through her divorce.

“I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, [my lawyer] reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them,” she said at the time.

In May of this year, Joe Jonas proceeded to praise his ex-wife as a mother, stating: “I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true."