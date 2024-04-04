Sophie Piper & Joshua Ritchie share candid relationship insight

Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie have been opening up about their relationship.

The couple found love during their time on Love Island: All Stars earlier this year, where they placed third.

Now that they have continued their relationship outside of the villa, Sophie and Joshua shared an insight into their love story and explained how they’re ‘taking things slow’.

During an interview with OK!, Sophie was asked what the ‘next steps’ for the pair will be, to which she admitted they aren’t planning on moving in together any time soon.

She explained, “We won't be moving in together or anything yet, we're taking things slow”.

“He's in Manchester and I'm in London but we're still managing to see each other and we always say that it's nice to miss each other”.

Reflecting back on her and Joshua’s time on Love Island, Sophie revealed, “Me and Josh are really good, I feel like we're the two people who least expected it to turn out the way it has, but yeah, we're really happy”.

Speaking about her villa experience this time around after having originally appeared on the reality show back in 2020, Piper confessed, “This time I had more fun. I think because I was older I was more confident this time around”.

“Last time I was very in my own shell and a bit scared to speak up, so it was nice going on as I am now and so that the public could see that”.

Sophie also addressed how surprised she was when Joshua asked her to be his girlfriend once they returned to England.

She revealed that Ritchie had organised a surprise hotel trip and had ‘Will you be my GF?’, spelled out in red rose petals on their bed.

The reality star admitted, “I knew he was cute, but I didn't know he was that cute, so it was really funny. It was so nice though, I was surprised”.