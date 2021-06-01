5 Friends episodes that still bring a tear to my eye

The beloved sitcom Friends has been a comfort blanket to me over the years, always there to offer a smile or a laugh when I need it most. But let’s be honest, it has its fair share of tear-jerking moments too.

That’s what’s so brilliant about Friends — it’s casual and comedic but it’s also incredibly heartfelt, showcasing raw emotional moments about relationships and family, things which we can all relate to in unexpected ways.

So, if you’re in the mood for a good little cry, then here are the 5 episodes of Friends which are sure to bring a tear to your eye.

Season 3, Episode 16: The One The Morning After

Arguably the saddest episode of Friends there is, this one deals with the Ross and Rachel break up. The emotional episode follows the two as they discuss last night’s events including the fact that Ross slept with another woman while he and Rachel were ‘on a break’. Anyone who has gone through a devastating break up will relate to this emotional episode on a heart wrenching level.

Season 4, Episode 24: The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2

Another Ross and Rachel episode which is bound to make you teary. Ross is getting married to Emily in London and Rachel decides at the last minute to fly over and tell him once and for all how she feels before it’s too late. However, when Rachel arrives and finds Ross and Emily embracing on their wedding day, she can’t go through with it, ultimately sacrificing her possible happiness for the man she loves… it gets me every time!

Season 5 Episode 3: The One Hundredth

Watching Phoebe saying goodbye to Frank and Alice’s triplets, who she grew in her belly for nine long months, drawing more and more attached to each and every day will turn you into an emotional mess.

Season 6, Episode 25: The One with the Proposal: Part 2

If you’re in need of a happy cry, then this is the episode to watch! Seeing Monica and Chandler get together and fall in love over the previous two seasons was an absolute joy, made all the sweeter by this dramatic proposal episode which had us grinning from ear to ear, while surreptitiously whipping a few stray tears away.

Season 10, Episode 17: The Last One: Part 1 & 2

The very last episode of Friends always tends to bring out the softer side in me — it was the end of an era! Monica and Chandler welcome the birth of their babies, Ross races to the airport to tell Rachel he loves her before she moves to Paris, Rachel leaving that gut wrenching voicemail on Ross’s phone, DID SHE GET OFF THE PLANE? It truly is an emotional rollercoaster, which I will happily ride time and time again.