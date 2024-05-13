Love is Blind’s Bliss shares update after welcoming first child

Bliss Poureetezadi has shared an update following the birth of her first child.

The former Love is Blind star and her husband Zack Goytowski announced the birth of their daughter, a baby girl named Galileo Terri Rayne, last week.

While celebrating her first Mother’s Day, which is marked on May 12 in America, Bliss opened up about her experience since starting her motherhood journey, describing it as ‘life altering’.

While sharing an adorable photo of her and Galileo at the hospital together to her 790K Instagram followers, Bliss admitted that becoming a mum is ‘something she could have never imagined’.

In the caption of the post, she penned, “Being a mom was something I always knew I was meant to do, but actually becoming a mom is something I could have never imagined. My heart is on fire with love, my mind is always on”.

“The sleep deprivation is next level and my body physically reacts to every tiny sweet coo. This is the most beautiful and life altering experience. I love the smell of her head”.

The former reality star went on to say, “I appreciate my mom and all moms even more. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy, princess Galileo”.

“I love you more than I knew I could love anyone. Thank you for making me a mom @zackgoytowski – best gift ever”.

Zack commented on the heartwarming post to praise his wife on her very first Mother’s Day.

He wrote, “Happy first Mother’s Day, my love. You are the epitome of what it means to be a mother”.

“I couldn’t be prouder of you, and I’m grateful to be on this journey with you, raising our incredible little girl. Always know how loved and appreciated you are”.

When announcing their daughter’s arrival into the world, Bliss and Zack unveiled a sweet video compilation of her.

They captioned the post, “We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl”, referencing their first dance song when they tied the knot in Love is Blind.

They then confirmed their bundle of joy’s full name, stating, “Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle”.