5 simple ways to include mindfulness in your daily routine

If you’ve been struggling to stay in a routine because of the changeable weather and feeling that the days are flying by, you’re not alone.

As seasons change, it’s normal to fall out of love with your everyday routine and start to feel demotivated. But if you’re in the mood to get back on track, we’re here to help.

A great way to organise your life when you’re feeling overwhelmed is to have a constant- a practice you do every day that you can work around for the rest of your daily tasks. Our favourite constant is to practise mindfulness.

If you’re unsure of how to incorporate mindfulness into your daily life, check out our ideas below.

Mindful moments

Use a different activity as a mindful moment. Whether you’re showering, brushing your teeth, washing up or putting on make-up, use these times to ground yourself. Really pay attention to the activity you’re doing rather than letting your mind get clouded by worrying thoughts or get anxious over tasks you still have to complete that day.

Meditation

Set aside a few minutes each day to meditate. Find a comfortable place where you can sit quietly and without disruption. Focus on your breathing and if you find that your mind is wandering, there are many useful apps and YouTube videos to guide you through meditation.

Get outside

Getting fresh air is a wonderful way to exercise while also practising mindfulness. Instead of having headphones on and listening to music, try walking and paying attention to nature around you. Take the time to focus on your own thoughts while doing some breathwork outdoors.

Practice gratitude

Gratitude is a huge part of practising mindfulness. Create a gratitude journal where you start and end your day by writing down what you’re grateful for. It could be something that may seem basic like a good night’s rest or a bigger act such as getting a promotion, but with the news we’ve been seeing in recent times, it’s important to be grateful for even the smallest of things.

Body scan

Each day, do a body scan from your feet to your head, paying attention to any aches and pains you may be experiencing. It’s easy to ignore these during our busy days so slowing down to listen to your body is another brilliant way to practise mindfulness. If you’re feeling stiff in particular places, do some gentle stretching to ease the discomfort.