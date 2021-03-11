Lunchtime Inspo! Spicy peanut noodle salad

We're getting a little bored of our lunch routine, so when we came across this noodle salad recipe, we just knew we had to try it! Now that we've started to move on from heavy winter soups and warming food, we're looking for something a little lighter, but with just as much flavour and nutrients to make lunch the highlight of the day!

This fresh and zesty salad is springy with just a hint of spice and packed full of veggies. The peanut sauce will provide the protein and keep you full al the way through to dinner time – winning!

Ingredients

1 bunch fresh cilantro

2 cloves garlic

1 spring onion

2 limes

50g roasted peanuts

20g grated ginger

3tbsp peanut butter

1/4tsp red chilli flakes

3tbsp soy sauce

300g rice noodles

1/2tsp cane sugar

1 red pepper

2tbsp olive oil or toasted sesame seed oil

3tbsp rice vinegar

2 Carrots (julienne or spiralised)



Boil water ina pot over a medium heat and add a dash of oil and a sprinkle of salt. Once boiling, put in your rice noodles and allow to cook until soft. Strain and set aside.

In a blender, put peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, cane sugar, red pepper flakes, ginger and garlic cloves in and blend well until a smooth sauce is formed.

Place spiralised carrots, thinly sliced red pepper, chopped spring onion, chopped cilantro into a bowl and add the noodles and peanut sauce. Toss to coat the noodles and veggies with the sauce.

Garnish with more chopped spring onion, crushed peanuts and a squeeze of a couple of lime wedges for maximum flavour. Enjoy!