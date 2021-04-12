Sophie Hinchliffe unveils her fab new range with Tesco F&F

Sophie Hinchliffe, otherwise known on social media as Mrs Hinch, has just announced some pretty exciting news. She’s collaborated with Tesco’s F&F brand, and has launched a mega homeware and clothing collection!

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning, Sophie shared her excitement at finally being able to talk about this wonderful new venture, which has been over a year and a half in the making.

The expansive collection covers everything from homeware to clothing, all in Mrs Hinch’s signature grey and white colour palette. The Mrs Hinch F&F clothing range includes plenty of soft, cosy knits and loungewear, perfect for staying comfy around the house.

Her homeware range though, includes everything and anything you would need to replicate Mrs Hinch’s classic home interior style for your own house. From stylish textured cushions, soft blankets and decorative candlesticks to duvet covers, towels, photo frames and soap dispensers, she really has covered everything.

A number of items even include Sophie’s signature Mrs Hinch heart, for some extra special personalisation.

So far, Sophie’s range has been receiving nothing but high praise, with many of her followers reaching out to show their support.

“I’m crying!!! This is amazing Sophie, I can’t wait to buy some!!” one follower wrote.

“Soph I’m so proud of you!! It’s like being proud of a friend! The biggest congratulations!” another gushed.

“YOU ARE AMAZING!!!” a third lovingly wrote, adding, ”I feel like a proud mum. Keep being you darling. Congratulations to you and your wonderful family.”

While the gorgeous full Mrs Hinch range is available to buy in Tesco stores across the UK right now, at the moment there's no word on whether or not the collection will be available to buy in Ireland too. With the possibility of non-essential retail being allowed to reopen again soon in Ireland, hopefully we won’t have too long to wait.

One thing is certain though — we can't wait to get our hands on it!