Sophie Habboo reveals ‘quirky’ plans Jamie Laing has for wedding

Made in Chelsea stars Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing are set to tie the knot in May 2023 and the bride-to-be has opened up about planning their big day and the ‘quirky’ ideas Jamie has for the ceremony.

When speaking to OK!, Sophie revealed that she didn’t know how much planning goes into organising your wedding day, with the minor details being things she wouldn’t have thought about.

“There's so much to plan, you would never have thought…I had no idea you had to do the plates you want, the cutlery you want, all of those things”.

In true Jamie style, Sophie says her hubby-to-be has unconventional ideas for how he wants their big day to go, from him having his own first dance, to walking down the aisle himself, just to name a few.

The 29-year-old explained, “Jamie is always excited. He wants really quirky things, he wants to do his own first dance, he wants to walk down the aisle, too”.

“First dance he wants to do on his own, he wants to do a choreographed dance on his own. I'm like, 'You go for it'. I'm sure he's got things up his sleeve he's nervous about”.

The former reality TV star also said that she’s hoping a famous singer will agree to perform on her and Jamie’s special day. “Like Lewis Capaldi or Ronan Keating. They would be my favourite people. I'm just manifesting that they'll want to do it”.

Jamie and Sophie started off as friends on Made in Chelsea and their relationship flourished on the show. Laing got down on one knee in December 2021.

Since their engagement was announced, they started the hilarious podcast NearlyWeds, where they share updates on their wedding plans.

Earlier this year, Sophie accidentally revealed the exact date of the couple’s wedding while speaking on Good Morning Britain, after the pair agreed they wouldn't share the date publicly.