Sophie Habboo reveals wedding date to Jamie Laing by accident

Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo has accidentally revealed the date that she and her fiancé Jamie Laing are planning to get married live on Good Morning Britain.

The pair were on Good Morning Britain talking about their wedding to hosts Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway.

Richard asked, “When are you getting married? When’s the big day?”, to which Sophie replied, without hesitation, “May 19th next year”.

The moment she said it, the reality television star gasped as she realised her mistake of saying the exact date that the two will exchange vows.

Her Made in Chelsea co-star and fiancé Jamie exclaimed, “I can’t believe you’ve just…”, before Habboo spoke over him and clarified, “May next year”.

Host Kate asked, “Oh my God, was that a secret?”. “I just outed it… surprise!”, Sophie replied while laughing.

Laing revealed, “I can’t believe that! We did the podcast and I said, 'Can I say that [the date]?' and she said, ‘If you tell the date of our wedding on the podcast, I’ll never speak to you again’”.

“We come on live TV and you say it!”, Jamie goes on to say.

Madeley jokingly asked if that means the wedding is off now, which Jamie agreed to, adding through his laughter, “We’re done, we’re over”.

Jamie popped the question to Sophie at the 5-star Rosewood Hotel in London. He used a series of letters to ask her to be his wife in December of last year.

Since the pair announced their engagement, they have started a podcast called NearlyWeds, where they talk about the highs and lows of getting married.