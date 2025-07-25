Sophie Habboo hilariously responds to Jamie Laing’s choice of godfather

Sophie Habboo has given a hilarious reaction to Jamie Laing’s suggestion for the godfather of their first child!

Last month, the former Made In Chelsea stars announced that they are expecting their first child together.

In recent days, Jamie has been competing with his fellow BBC Radio 1 host Greg James, in a challenge titled ‘Radio 1’s Giant Face Off’.

The challenge involved the two presenters racing to be the first to reach several checkpoints across the UK, where flags of their faces would be hanging from well-known landmarks.

As part of the challenge, Jamie agreed that his forfeit for losing would be allowing Greg to be named as the godfather of his unborn baby.

Now, the team at BBC Radio 1 have revealed Sophie’s reaction to the challenge’s terms and conditions!

While he was live on air, Jamie called his wife on the phone and admitted the details of his forfeit.

“You know I’ve been doing this Giant Face Off with Greg all week, where I need to win? Just quickly, I haven’t told you this, I’m going to keep it very brief. There are forfeits at the end,” the reality star explained to Sophie on speakerphone.

“Greg’s is hilarious, I get to take over the Radio 1 Breakfast Show when I win, and I have a forfeit as well. Just very blasé. If I lose, Greg becomes the godfather of our child,” Jamie admitted, before he was greeted by silence from his wife.

Sophie then went on to exclaim: “Absolutely… wonderful!”

“Say you’re happy for Greg to?” Jamie asked, as Sophie responded: “Godfather Greg, I can’t wait! It’s got a ring!”

Greg teased, “She seems fine with it!” before Jamie clarified: “Hmm, yeah. I know Sophie very well. Once she’s off air, it’ll be a different conversation, I think.”

“Thanks honey, I just want to let you know that I love you,” Jamie stated on the phone, before Sophie concluded: “Ah. Make sure you win!”

A few hours later, Greg was declared the winner of the Giant Face Off, as he secured the final flag in Newcastle.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this but Greg, you are now my unborn child’s Godfather,” Jamie confirmed to Radio 1 listeners, adding: “I’m fuming. I’d just like to say sorry to Sophie here, because she’s blocked me everywhere else.”

Greg later teased: “Really looking forward to the christening and to be a big part of this child’s life."