Social media meltdown: Panic as Instagram, Netflix and FB are down

Thousands of people are reporting that both Instagram and Facebook are currently experiencing technical difficulties.

The outage hit users in the US and Western Europe, including the UK, Spain, France and Germany.

43pc of Facebook users who reported problems to Down Detector, a website which tracks web page crashes, said that they were experiencing a complete outage.

41pc on Instagram users had a similar experience, being unable to log in to the social media app.

Some also reported that Netflix was also down, including users in the UK and Ireland.

45pc of those reporting issue said that they could not connect to the streaming service.

Are both Facebook and Instagram down?! I can’t publish to either. Anyone else? — Fatemeh Fakhraie (@digitalfatemeh) January 25, 2018

With the three main pillars of modern society out of order, what on earth did people do? Well, they mostly turned to Twitter for solace, of course.

Thousands have took to the social media site, which has not reported any issues this evening, to vent their frustrations.

Luckily, the issues seem to slowly be rectifying themselves.