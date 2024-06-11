Soap stars Adam & Ryan Thomas open up about new career move

Adam and Ryan Thomas have been opening up about an exciting new joint career move.

The actors, known for starring in Emmerdale and Coronation Street, have revealed that they are set to host their own family game show.

Admitting it’s a ‘dream come true’ for the brothers, they shared an insight into what viewers can expect to see.

Sharing the news of their presenting gig on social media, Adam posted snaps of him and Ryan to his 1M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, he announced, “Ok so the news is finally out!!! Me and Ryan will be hosting our very own game show… 99 to BEAT!!”.

“This is a dream come true for both of us and we cannot wait to get started!! Moments like this don’t come often and we’re going to enjoy every BEAT of it!!!! It literally is the perfect family game show and the fact we get to host it as brothers-doesn’t get any better!”.

Adam went on to say, “What a way to turn 40 my brother @ryanthomas84 happy birthday! We always said one day we would work together and am so happy it’s this !!”.

“This wouldn’t be possible without you guys, so a big thank you to our teamfamily @mcsaatchimerlin and also to @itv for believing in us…let the games begin!!!”.

Thomas closed off by revealing, “99 to Beat has only one rule "don’t come last !!"”.

Ryan, who is celebrating turning 40 years old, also shared a message to his 1.1M followers on hsi Stories to admit, “Turning 40 & about to host our very own game show together is literally a dream come true”.

“‘99 to beat’ we can’t wait for you guys to see it!”, he excitedly added.

According to ITV, “Adam and Ryan will preside over all of the nail-biting action, offering playful commentary while guiding the 100 contestants through the experience as they go head-to-head in a range of simple, quirky and often hilarious games”.

Adam and Ryan also discussed the new role with ITV, confessing, “It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s fun and we can’t wait for people to see it! It really is the ultimate family show, and so we couldn’t be more excited to be hosting it together, as a family. It’s a dream come true for us”.

“We can already imagine people at home playing these games with their families as it’s fun/silly/competitive & heartfelt”.