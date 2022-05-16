Soap star Ryan Thomas shares final family pic before baby’s arrival

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh have shared a cute moment with their children before the arrival of their baby girl.

Thomas took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Lucy with their son Roman (one) and Ryan’s daughter Scarlett (13), whom he shares with ex Tina O’ Brien.

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “The next time we have this picture there will be a little baby girl”.

Fans of the actor headed to the comments to share their excitement as they wait for Ryan and Lucy’s latest arrival.

One fan wrote, “Awww can’t wait to see baby girl and beautiful family photo all of you together”.

A second said, “Aww how exciting. I bet you can’t wait”, while a third added, “So exciting! Wishing you a speedy, safe and healthy birth”.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy reposted the snap to her Instagram story with the caption, “Last time we will be all together as just a 4!

The 30-year-old continued, “Just realised you will soon be out numbered @ryanthomas84”, followed by laughing faces, two blue heart emojis and three pink to symbolise the genders of their family members.

Lucy shared the exciting news that she was expecting the couple’s second child together in November 2021 and in February of this year, the couple announced they were having a girl.

While Ryan Thomas was being interviewed about his appearance on The Games last week, he revealed that Lucy was really close to giving birth and was worried he’d have to cut his time on the show short to be with his wife while she had their baby.

Thankfully The Games’ finale took place on Friday night with Love Island’s Wes Nelson and singer Chelcee Grimes taking home the crowns so Ryan didn’t have to quit the Olympic-style sporting competition show.