Soap star Jorgie Porter shares candid insight into latest baby scan

Jorgie Porter has shared an update on her pregnancy with fans.

The Hollyoaks actress announced the exciting news that she is expecting another baby with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski in May.

The couple are already parents to a one-year-old son named Forest, who was born in December 2022. Jorgie has also previously suffered a heartbreaking baby loss, as she tragically miscarried quadruplets in 2021.

Now, Jorgie has revealed that after her latest baby scan, she is ‘so happy’ knowing her little one is doing okay.

The 36-year-old unveiled a collection of photos to her 746K Instagram followers of herself having the scan done while still wearing the make-up of her Hollyoaks character, Therea McQueen.

Jorgie added text to the images that reads, “All is goooooood! Baby is a little wriggler. Feel so happy knowing all is okay. Waiting for scans can make me feel so anxious”.

In the caption of the post, Porter explained more details about the baby scan as she wrote, “Scan update. I’ve genuinely messed up this appointment so many times. Baby brain is real!”.

“Middle of a filming day (Theresa makeup still on), mad dash to the scan and we made it just on time”.

Jorgie candidly added, “Now it’s time to pee. IYKYK #pregnancyscan”.

Many fans and loved ones of the soap star headed to the comments to share their joy at the positive pregnancy update.

One fan wrote, “Ahhhhh the most beautiful scanning photo ever!!!”, while a second penned, “Stunning. Glad everything is going well @themissyporter”.

Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh also commented to admit, “Amazing news beautiful girl! Love the red Theresa lip for the occasion!”.

Jorgie, who is currently in her second trimester, opened up about suffering pregnancy insomnia earlier this month.

Alongside a snap of herself enjoying jam on toast, Jorgie revealed, “For some reason the last few weeks even though I’m exhausted I can’t sleep. On top of that Forest has been waking up in the night, which is so unlike him and then when’s finally back to sleep I get hungry!”.

“I mean… starving. Emergency 3am jam on toast and yep I’ve not washed my face. Pregnancy insomnia, who knew that was even a thing”.