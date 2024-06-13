Soap star Hayley Tamaddon updates fans after arthritis diagnosis

Hayley Tamaddon has shared a health update after her recent diagnosis.

The soap star, known for her role as Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street, revealed that she was hospitalised yesterday after experiencing ‘horrendous pain’.

After scans, Hayley was diagnosed with arthritis and has now reached out to fans to thank them for their supportive messages while giving a new update.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 47-year-old posted a snap of her son Jasper to her 98.4K followers.

Adding text to the sweet image, Hayley wrote, “Very grateful for all the love and messages overwhelmed actually. Today jasper had his first day at school. He loved it!”.

She then explained, “And now my friend has brought be back to hospital for some more tests. As a single mum we just make it work right? We have no choice. I will absolutely fine”.

Credit: Hayley Tamaddon Instagram

When opening up about her hospitalisation and arthritis diagnosis yesterday, Tamaddon penned a statement on social media that reads, “Today. Woke up. Thought my head was gonna explode.Puked up twice. Took Jasper to nursery. Got ready for a photoshoot”.

“Got there and realised I really should see a doctor. Ended up in hospital on a drip for medication. It didn’t work. Head and neck pain still horrendous”.

Hayley went on to reveal, “Had a scan. Got told I have arthritis. Came home. Picked Jasper up. Made tea. Put Jasper to bed”.

“Took some tablets. had a cry. Going back to the hospital tomorrow”, she added before stating, “Life of a single working mum”.

This is not the first time that Hayley has struggled with her health recently as she had to battle meningitis in 2022.

The actress had to spend time in hospital and have a brain scan and a lumbar puncture carried out before her meningitis diagnosis.