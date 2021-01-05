So this is why Ashley Tisdale won’t watch HSM with her baby girl

Mum-to-be Ashley Tisdale played the iconic character of Sharpay Evans in all three High School Musical films, which rose to fame in the mid 2000’s. However, the 35-year-old actress has now revealed that she doesn’t plan on watching any of the films with her little girl, and we can’t say we blame her.

Ashley and her husband Christopher French revealed the exciting news that they were expecting their first child last September, and announced that she was going to be having a baby girl a month later in October.

However, despite the fact that High School Musical is one of her more famed roles, Tisdale explained to People that she probably won’t be watching it with her little girl any time soon.

Apparently the soon-to-be-mum isn’t a fan of rewatching her previous work, saying, “Personally, I don't watch my own stuff.”

“Also, my husband has hardly seen anything that I'm in. I think I just showed him High School Musical this year, and we've been married six years at this point. And that wasn't even the full movie. I'm not someone who likes to watch myself,” she explains.

“I'm not going to be like, 'Don't watch it.' I just don't know if that's something… ,” she wondered, trailing off before adding, “I look completely different. It feels like a different lifetime!”

“Yeah, I don't see myself watching myself with my child. That's just not who I am,” the Disney star decided.

Oh well, it seems we can only live and hope for Sharpay and her mini-me to perform a High School Musical kareoke session one day.