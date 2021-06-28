So these are the richest Instagram Influencers from Love Island

If you’re a devoted Love Island fan then you might agree that most of the contestants go into the villa with several agendas. Yes, they’re supposed to be falling in love and finding their perfect match, but they’ve also got to be thinking about their future and life outside of the villa too, right?

Plenty of former Islanders have gone on to pursue quite successful careers, particularly in social media influencing thanks to their sizable Instagram following which has increased significantly since appearing on our favourite reality dating show.

A lot of our favourite former Islanders go on to live quite lavish lifestyles, jetting off on luxurious holidays, making big, expensive purchases which have all been made possible due to the enviable salary they now have as a result of their new found fame.

Have you ever wondered though, exactly how much money are these former Love Island cast members actually making? Well, thanks to LoveUX, now we know!

CRO agency, LoveUX, has completed a study on how much the Winter Love Island cast have made from Instagram ads since appearing on the show back in the beginning of 2020. The stats have been updated every month from March 2020 to June 2021 to account for changes in their follower count and engagement rate. This has created an accurate insight into their total earnings since leaving the show.

Highest earner Molly Smith has generated £442K from her 191 Instagram ads between March 2020 and June 2021. Runner up Shaughna Phillips banked £340K from her 109 sponsored posts, but is expected to be earning much more in the future with stints on more reality shows such as Dancing on Ice.

Signed to the same talent agency (Force 1 Management) as model Molly, Luke Mabbott comes in at the #3 spot with £333K for 141 ads. Demi Jones (£260K, 115 ads) and winner Finley Tapp (£202k, 69 ads) complete our top 5, both making upwards of £200K. Other cast members to make the top 10 include: Siannise Fudge (£199K, 55 ads), Sophie Piper (£172K, 74 ads), Jess Gale (£155K, 70 ads), Paige Turley (£138K, 38 ads), and Eve Gale (£93K, 57 ads).

But if you’re looking for who makes the most per ad, Bristolian Siannise Fudge gets the #1 spot. If you want her to advertise your product/brand on her feed it’ll set you back £3.5K per post. She’s made £199K from just 55 sponsored posts since March 2020. Other cast members who are paid the most per post include: Winner, Paige Turley (£3.4K), Shaughna Phillips (£2.9K), Luke Trotman (£2.7K), and winner, Finley Tapp (£2.5K).

When it comes to which star is posting the most ads, Molly Smith comes out on top once again – no wonder she’s the highest earner with a whopping 191 ads. You’ll find plenty of ads scattered throughout the Insta feeds of: Luke Mabbott (144 ads), Demi Jones (115 ads), Shaughna Phillips (109 ads), and Rebecca Gormley (86).

There you have it — if you're short on cash there’s still time to apply for this year’s season of Love Island!