So, these are the most attractive careers according to online daters

Having trouble on the dating front? You might want to think about making a career move.

Popular dating app, Happn, have analysed data from their 1.7 million users to find out what career paths are most likely to lead you to the guy or gal of your dreams.

The research found that users were more likely to be attracted to a woman who worked in marketing, as a nurse, or designer.

For the guys, doctors, engineers, investment analysts, bankers and teachers were deemed the most desirable jobs.

Although some of the most popular answer differed for men and women, both genders agreed on one thing – lawyers are hot AF.

Yep, both male and female singletons said they found lawyer to be the most attractive career.

So, what makes lawyers so attractive?

Is it their Intelligence? Their charm?

Nah, we're guessing it's probably the suits to be honest.