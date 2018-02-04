So, the Spice Girls’ could perform at the Royal Wedding reception

We could barely contain our excitement when we were greeted by a reunion photo of the Spice Girls on Instagram last Friday.

With rumours of a comeback tour circulating, we can’t help but wonder where the Wannabe singers will perform their first show.

According to The Sun, the girls have high hopes for their comeback performance.

"Geri suggested the Royal Wedding is a fantastic opportunity, and that they should offer to perform at the reception,” they revealed.

Apparently, Meghan Markle is a huge fan of the 90s pop band, so who knows, their reunion may be taking place in front of the Queen herself.

“The wedding fits in perfectly with Geri’s idea that the reunion should be very British. She sees it as a big of their identity, and one they should keep."

Picking a wedding band is usually tricky, especially when you have the entire Royal Family to please, however, we just can’t picture Prince William dancing along to Spice Up Your Life.

Speaking of their future, the girls stated, “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

They added, "We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Performing at the wedding of the year is one hell of a way to kick-start their reunion. Geri, Victoria, Mel C, Emma and Mel B have high hopes, but with Meghan Markle on their side, they may stand a chance of performing at the Royal Wedding on May 19.